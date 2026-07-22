SJP rebrands global equity income fund and lowers charges

0.3 percentage-point reduction

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

St James’s Place (SJP) has transformed its Worldwide Income unit trust and appointed Acadian Asset Management as its investment adviser.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Liontrust outflows slow in Q2 2026 as River Global deal completes

River UK Micro Cap portfolio management team resigns

More on Funds

Terry Smith's flagship Fundsmith Equity fund downgraded by Titan Square Mile
Funds

Terry Smith's flagship Fundsmith Equity fund downgraded by Titan Square Mile

Academy of Funds

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 21 July 2026 • 1 min read
The Big Question: How much 'skin in the game' should fund managers have in their strategies?
Funds

The Big Question: How much 'skin in the game' should fund managers have in their strategies?

Ten experts answer

Investment Week
clock 17 July 2026 • 1 min read
Redwheel unveils global value strategy in the UK
Funds

Redwheel unveils global value strategy in the UK

Seeded with £100m commitment

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 July 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot