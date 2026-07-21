Terry Smith's flagship Fundsmith Equity fund downgraded by Titan Square Mile

Academy of Funds

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Titan Square Mile analysts have downgraded Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity strategy to AA from AAA after consistent underperformance over a long period.

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