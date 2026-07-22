Anthropic joins forces with FCA on Supercharged Sandbox to expand AI testing programme

Regulator's second AI sandbox

clock • 2 min read

Anthropic is set to provide firms participating in the second cohort of the Financial Conduct Authority's Supercharged Sandbox access to its Claude platform as the regulator expands its programme for testing.

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