St James's Place shares down amid AR firm exits

As one large firm heads to Söderberg

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

St James’s Place (SJP) shares opened lower this morning (17 July) after Thursday's (16 July) slide on news of two appointed representative (AR) exits from the group, with at least one joining rival network Soderberg & Partners.

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