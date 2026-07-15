Redwheel unveils global value strategy in the UK

Seeded with £100m commitment

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Specialist investment manager Redwheel has launched the TM Redwheel Global Value fund in the UK.

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Cristian Angeloni
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