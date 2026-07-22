River UK Micro Cap portfolio management team resigns

'Actively assessing' options

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

George Ensor, portfolio manager for the River UK Micro Cap trust, has resigned from the company’s portfolio management entity.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

SJP rebrands global equity income fund and lowers charges

Liontrust outflows slow in Q2 2026 as River Global deal completes

More on People moves

William Blair IM hires Chandan Khanna to manage Global Leaders Select strategy
People moves

William Blair IM hires Chandan Khanna to manage Global Leaders Select strategy

Alongside Hugo Scott-Gall

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 July 2026 • 1 min read
River UK Micro Cap portfolio management team resigns
People moves

River UK Micro Cap portfolio management team resigns

'Actively assessing' options

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 July 2026 • 1 min read
State Street IM makes trio of appointments in European client team
People moves

State Street IM makes trio of appointments in European client team

'Deep expertise'

Alex Sebastian
clock 21 July 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot