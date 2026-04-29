SJP FUM down in Q1 2026 due to 'decline in global markets'

Retention rate of 95.3%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

St James’s Place (SJP) recorded funds under management (FUM) of £216.9bn in Q1 2026, down from the £220bn recorded last quarter, with an annual retention rate of 95.3%.

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