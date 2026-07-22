Liontrust outflows slow in Q2 2026 as River Global deal completes

River Global added £3bn in AUMA

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Liontrust Asset Management recorded net outflows of £357m in the three months ended 30 June 2026, down from £800m in Q1.

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