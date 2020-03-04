Equities
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Lazard launches EM managed volatility fund
Targets 20%-30% lower risk than average
T. Rowe Price brands WeWork investment 'terrible'
Statement made in a filing to US SEC
Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment
Has refundable performance fee structure
IA stats: Investors pile into risk-managed funds
November flows
Lombard Odier poaches thematic equities team from Robeco
Henk Grootveld to lead the team
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
Equity market rally drives BMO Global Equity Market Neutral 2019 performance collapse
Fund 'remains viable and fully invested'
Equity funds suffer worst-ever quarterly outflows
Retail savers pull almost £5bn from equities in Q3 2019
Asset Management One International unveils new Japanese equity funds
Two Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS funds
Fantastic five: Managers' top contrarian fund picks
Which products can withstand market turbulence?
The equity cushion myth: What the WeWork saga can teach us
Margins of safety can be thin at worst of times
Ashburton Investments hires from Sanlam for new CIO role
Patrice Rassou was head of equities at Sanlam
Man Group duo: 'Helicopter money' policies could spell 'trouble' for multi-asset funds
Method could have inflationary effect, managers warn
Going for gold: Multi-asset managers look beyond 'core assets' ahead of 'volatile' Q4
Tariff tensions and global slowdown key factors
Rathbones' Coombs takes risk to lowest level in Strategic Growth
Manager cites liquidity risk for changes
Artemis prepares 'plain vanilla' bond funds under ex-Kames duo
Corporate Bond and Global High Yield funds to launch soon
Is the market immune to macro shocks?
Prudence required to navigate choppy waters
US equity investors are too bullish and bond investors too bearish
Market signals pose 'dilemma' for investors
Investors pull another £1.2bn from UK equities funds as Brexit continues to bite
Fixed income funds dominate inflows
Why ultra low government bond yields should 'give pause for thought'
Investors have piled into bonds such that more than $15trn worth are now negative yielding if held to maturity – a new record.
Multi-managers flee alternative funds in Q2 2019
Cash holdings continue to grow