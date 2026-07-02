FCA opens consultation on simplifying consumer investment disclosures

Aligning MiFID and CCI

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a consultation on plans to simplify how platforms, advisers and wealth managers communicate costs to retail investors.

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