regulation
FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms
Follows work of TCFD
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
Could more tie-ups be on the cards?
FCA reveals extent of '10% rule' breaches - reports
Following FoI request
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors
Aiming for 'more clarity and consistency'
NEDs: Devil might be in the detail
Why industry needs to take non-executive directors more seriously
UK continues to lead way on governance amid increasing investor pressure
Growing trend of investors holding companies to account
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
FCA confesses to Freedom of Information data breach
From November 2019
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Why be ashamed of 'good value'?
Dawn of the assessment of value era
Regulation Blog: Barclays CEO under FCA investigation over Epstein scandal
MiFID II, SMCR and beyond
A new era for open-ended funds with illiquid assets?
New NURS rules come into effect on 30 September
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK
UK must have scope to amend own rules
Board determines 'good value' on all HL multi-manager funds
Follows scrutiny over Woodford exposure
Jupiter's De Blonay: Europe's untapped payments potential
Three reasons why payments 'status quo' will not last
FCA warns on conflicts of interest with Best Buy lists
Dear CEO letter
Rathbones' Webb expects change as first value assessments published
Initial assessment of value publications to be released
Why 2020 needs to be a seminal year for the asset management industry
Transparency and governance must come to the fore
EU regulators unite for UCITS liquidity risk supervision
Asset managers across the bloc set to be hit with new data requests
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Government action needed to halt UK equity market decline
Companies say regulation should be rolled back
Tim Steer: Why the signs were there for Woodford
Ex-Artemis manager's new book on the biggest corporate failures
FCA targets ACD 'conflict of interest' in letter to fund managers
Concerns surrounding risk management
FCA says lack of proper PI cover places 'unfair' burden on FSCS and firms
Dear CEO letter sent today