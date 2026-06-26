FCA proposes 'targeted and proportionate adjustments' to listing rules for closed-ended funds

Consultation runs to 14 August

Michael Nelson
clock • 5 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has published its much-anticipated review of the listing rules (UKLRs) for closed-ended investment funds, identifying “a small number of targeted and proportionate adjustments”.

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