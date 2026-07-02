Workspace Group urges shareholders to reject Saba's asset disposal plans

Investor presentation

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The board of Workspace Group has rebuked Saba Capital’s “destructive” asset disposal plans and urged shareholders to vote against the resolutions put forward by the activist investor.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Summer discounts keep UK shop price inflation steady at 1.2%

Friday Briefing: Another PM bites the dust

More on Investment Trusts

Home REIT to offload remaining portfolio properties by end of July
Investment Trusts

Home REIT to offload remaining portfolio properties by end of July

Distributions stymied by litigation threats

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 01 July 2026 • 2 min read
JARA board proposes liquidation after sale of US real estate strategy
Investment Trusts

JARA board proposes liquidation after sale of US real estate strategy

Wind down complete

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 30 June 2026 • 1 min read
Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: Trusts to access US innovation themes at a fraction of the price
Investment Trusts

Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: Trusts to access US innovation themes at a fraction of the price

Beyond Silicon Valley

Josef Licsauer
clock 30 June 2026 • 5 min read
Trustpilot