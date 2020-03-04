MiFID
MiFID II 'unbundling' rules working well for investors - FCA
Neptune investors to bear almost £2m in research costs next year
Kay Swinburne MEP: What we intended with MiFID II
IEA calls for UK to set up regulatory framework to replace UCITS
Nearly half of European asset managers doubt transparency of board decisions
Govt opens consultation on amending definition of financial advice
Regulation round-up: Ten key issues facing asset managers in H2 2016
'Unprecedented transformation' of broker-dealer model spells liquidity threat for bonds
EU backs 'unbundling' of MiFID II research and trading costs for asset managers
MiFID II officially delayed until January 2018 by EU regulators
ESMA targets investment firms with MiFID II cross-selling guidance
European Commission reverses stance on MiFID II unbundling rules
How transparency is reshaping the asset management industry and rebuilding investor relationships
Imagine going to buy bread from a baker who promises to try his best to bake a good loaf, but cannot promise the outcome, nor tell you how much it will cost. Chances are his bakery will not survive long. Yet, the nature of fund management means an investor...
FCA chairman: MiFID II delay would give more realistic timeframe
FCA chairman John Griffith-Jones has said a delay to MiFID II implementation is "not ideal" but a year-long reprieve would provide a more achievable timeframe for firms.
Best execution: Staying ahead of the MiFID curve
Winterflood Business Services' Alex Kerry explains what investors need to be aware of as the MiFID implementation deadline approaches.
WMA: Scrap RDR definition of independence
The Wealth Management Association (WMA) has attacked the "failure" of the RDR to clearly define 'independent' advisers and suggested MiFID II's description would be a better suggestion.
Industry 'squeezed for time' as MiFID II hit by technical standards delay
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has delayed its review of standards for MiFID II until September, cutting the amount of time the industry will have to assess proposals ahead of implementation.
WMA chief: Wealth managers are at mercy of fund groups on costs
Will Neptune's 'reboot' help turn its fortunes around?
Last week, Neptune announced an overhaul of its research and business operations following disappointing fund performance in recent years.
How to respond to a very MiFID Christmas
Gosling's Grouse: Time for a clean up
ETF liquidity 'illusion' alarms managers after volatility spike
Fund managers have voiced concerns ETF trading is increasingly driving the direction of the wider market and exacerbating recent slumps, raising questions over the use of the products in less liquid securities.