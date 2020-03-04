Holly Mackay
Why are female-founded businesses struggling to secure capital?
'Gargantuan challenge'
Advice rewired: Do robo-advisers dream of actual profits?
Long live robo-advice
Value for money: Aviva, Vanguard and HSBC GAM top consumer survey
Boring Money consumer survey
Mackay resigns from The Platforum
Holly Mackay, the founder and MD of platform advice, research, and events firm The Platforum, has resigned from the business, the group has confirmed.
Platforum founder Holly Mackay to take sabbatical
Holly Mackay, the founder and MD of platform advice, research and events business The Platforum, is to take a sabbatical later this year, Investment Week can reveal.