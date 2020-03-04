financial regulation
Rating agencies face continued regulatory pressure in Esma proposals for internal control functions
Watchdog launches consultation
How compliance teams can face the 'surveillance conundrum'
Keeping up with changing regulation
Derivative transparency rules an 'increasing challenge' for asset managers
Mirroring MiFID II compliance struggle
Managers warned 'prepare for the worst' as Parliament suspension puts EU access at risk
Fears shutdown could delay passage of financial services laws
Brexit 'shadow of uncertainty' costs City 'world's financial hub' status
According to regulatory survey
Update: FCA fines Standard Chartered £102m for money laundering failings
'Large number' of investigations in pipeline
2019 to be a "transformative" year
One year on from MiFID II
How will European investors buy UK shares post-Brexit?
No-deal Brexit could mean strategy change
FCA eyes tighter stewardship and engagement standards for asset managers
As part of SRD II
Allianz GI CEO: Cryptoassets more suited to 'criminal underworld' than investors
Predicts greater regulatory scrutiny to come
Neptune's Mark Martin: MiFID II is creating a large mispricing opportunity
Ongoing uncertainty
Time for active managers to prove themselves as volatility returns
Challenging times as QE era comes to an end
Asset managers prepare for SMCR challenge as FCA begins to 'bare its teeth'
New rules to kick in at the end of 2019
MiFID II, PRIIPS and GDPR: A year in regulation
The biggest stories in regulation
Time is running out for asset managers to make SMCR progress
New regime begins in December 2019
Increasing M&A, ESG and fund closures: Moody's key changes to asset management in 2019
Regulatory and fee pressures
Managers need to take more action on MiFID II
MiFID II has been talked about far and wide for its impact on banks, brokers and analysts.
UK must move faster on regulatory issues, writes Alexander Mann
UK must move faster on regulatory issues, writes Alexander Mann
Schroders and Aviva Investors CEOs warn of 'unintended consequences' from SMCR
Comes in on 9 December 2019
Fund tax, but not as we know it
Fund tax changes are here to stay and the industry needs to adapt
FCA fines against individuals plummet despite growing pressure on senior staff
Ahead of SMCR rollout
FCA proposes new post-Brexit UK retail fund regime
Equivalent to existing UK UCITS schemes