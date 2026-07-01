AIC calls on MPs to reconsider cut to VCT tax relief

Response to report on UK scale-ups

clock • 1 min read

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has written to MPs to request they reconsider the impact of the government’s reduction in venture capital trust (VCT) tax relief.

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