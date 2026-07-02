Fixed income and mixed asset funds garner lion's share of May inflows

IA fund flows

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Demand for fixed income and mixed asset funds jumped in May at the expense of equity funds amid market turbulence, according to data from the Investment Association (IA).

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