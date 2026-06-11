Isio appoints Dan Thomas as CEO to succeed Andrew Coles

Incoming Isio CEO Dan Thomas (pictured) said: 'The convergence of changing client expectations, technology and long-term structural shifts across pensions, employee benefits, wealth and investment management presents a significant opportunity.'

The advisory firm said Thomas will join with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning professional services, consulting, outsourcing, and growth transformation. His career has included senior leadership roles at KPMG, Dell, Huntswood and the Management Consulting Group.

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During his career, Thomas has worked closely with several private equity backed businesses – advising on growth strategy, commercial transformation and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled professional services.

More recently, he has helped to co-create the go-to-market strategy for Unity Advisory, the PE-backed AI-native advisory firm.

Thomas succeeds Andrew Coles who is stepping back from a full-time executive role.

Isio was launched in 2020 following a £200m leveraged buyout of KPMG's pensions advisory business.

During the past five years the firm has made a series of acquisitions to diversify its proposition and bring solutions to a broader client base.

It bought Premier Pensions in 2021; acquired Deloitte UK's pensions business in 2023; completed its purchase of K3 Advisory in February last year; and announced it would buy AI-driven fintech and investment management company Collidr to boost its financial adviser offering in May.

Over the past five years, the business has substantially grown its revenue and profit – with its latest results showing group revenues of £188m and EBITDA of £54m. The firm now employs nearly 1,500 people across ten UK offices.

Commenting on the appointment, Isio chair Chris Woodhouse said: "Dan is an outstanding appointment for Isio, combining deep professional services leadership experience with strong commercial instincts, significant private equity exposure and a modern perspective on how technology and AI will reshape advisory businesses over the coming decade.

"The board believes Isio has substantial growth opportunities ahead, bringing broader client offerings to the market and Dan is well placed to lead the business through this next phase."

Isio acquires Collidr in bid to become 'leading force' in MPS market

"The convergence of changing client expectations, technology and long-term structural shifts across pensions, employee benefits, wealth and investment management presents a significant opportunity," Thomas added.

"What attracted me most was the strength of the platform already built, alongside the opportunity to help lead the business into its next phase of growth."

Coles noted: "Isio has easily been the highlight of my business career. From the early days of creating a new brand and then to establishing Isio as a leading force in the market, it has been great to have been part of the development and growth to the scale it is today. It has been hard work but hugely exciting. We have created something different and special in the market."

This article originally appeared on Investment Week sister title Professional Pensions.