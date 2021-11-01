Chris Woodhouse

Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

Wealth Management

Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

AuM rises 9.2% to £56bn up to September

clock 01 November 2021 • 1 min read
Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

Replaces Will Samuel

clock 03 August 2021 • 2 min read
Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints first chief commercial director

People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints first chief commercial director

John Bunch joins newly merged firm

clock 01 September 2020 •
Tilney eyes further acquisitions as profits double

Investment

Tilney eyes further acquisitions as profits double

Towry and Ingenious now fully integrated

clock 04 July 2018 •
Trustpilot