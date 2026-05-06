Isio acquires Collidr in bid to become 'leading force' in MPS market

The acquisition would see technology integration, enhanced adviser tools and strengthened co-manufacturing expertise, which would drive 'increased portfolio innovation providing improved support for advisers and their clients'.

It said the deal, which is subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval, would greatly enhance its offering to financial advisers, resulting in the combined organisation becoming a "leading force in the MPS market".

Isio said the acquisition would see technology integration, enhanced adviser tools and strengthened co-manufacturing expertise, which would drive "increased portfolio innovation providing improved support for advisers and their clients".

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Isio is a pensions, employee benefits, wealth and investment management firm with more than 1,400 employees in ten offices. The business is backed by Aquiline, a private investment specialist in financial services and technology.

It offers investment management through its model portfolio service (MPS) and discretionary fund management (managed accounts service) for family offices. The business as a whole has £300bn in AUM.

Collidr was founded in 2010 and offers AI solutions to businesses. Collidr Asset Management manages more than £3.8bn in assets, "specialising in both bespoke and ready-made model portfolios".

'Significant milestone'

Isio partner and head of wealth Andy Tunningley said: "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Isio, uniting institutional capability with advancements in innovation and technology.

"Subject to FCA approval, we look forward to integrating our collective expertise into the business, collaborating with them to deliver clarity, confidence and better outcomes for advisers and their clients."

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Collidr group CEO and founder Symon Stickney added: "Collidr was created to address the needs of investment advisers. We have built upon this heritage to develop AI driven technology and investment solutions that help advisers deliver better outcomes, guiding investors to their financial goals.

"Becoming part of Isio is an important move to reinforce this position, and the partnership promises to deliver more extensive, client-focused solutions that are genuinely exciting for the market."

This article originally appeared on Investment Week sister title Professional Adviser.