Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager
Lydia MacDonald brings 35 years of experience to the team
SJP CIO Chris Ralph switches to chief global strategist role
Deputy CIO Tom Beal to take over
CFA UK report: Investment start-ups struggle to succeed
2017 and 2018 weak years for start-up activity
Comgest's Cosserat: Long-term investors are unappreciated
CEO critical of industry's short-termist behaviour
Investment Association launches plan to tackle 'class ceiling'
Report urges firms to 'recruit for potential rather than polish'
IA's Cummings: Industry needs to reinvent itself post Brexit
Calls for "new energy and impetus"
Brooks Macdonald adds six to investment team
Poached from rivals
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
Sub-advisory - Back for good?
Indicators point to another increase in sub-advisory activity
Moving sideways: What companies have done to recruit and retain talent
Improving employee benefits
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
2019 to be a "transformative" year
One year on from MiFID II
Gallery: Europe's top ten equity funds for climate performance
Which funds will make the list?
LGBT Great calls for investment industry to support LGBT History Month
Support from LGIM and Fidelity
Asset managers lead the way with Brexit prep
Financial services look to set up offices away from the UK
Walker Crips rebrands private client investment business
Walker Crips Investment Management Limited
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2018
Ceremony in London last night
Baillie Gifford expands into 'robust and exciting' advisory sector for first time
'People need more advice'
2019: The year of the boutique?
The current industry debate seems to finally be moving on from focusing on active versus passive with investors turning their attention to what is truly active investing and where to find it?
How will fintech impact the asset management industry?
A rapidly growing area of the financial industry
Five ways Guild of Investment Managers is seeking to change industry's 'male, pale and stale' reputation
Changing the face of investment
Preparing to bunker down or full steam ahead? Part II
How multi-managers are allocating portfolios