Invesco Asia Dragon reinforces management team with extra portfolio manager

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Investment Week helps enlightened investment professionals to grow revenues and manage risk by reading the market more astutely via this industry leading title.

Investment Week offers:

REAL-TIME NEWS & ANALYSIS : find out what’s happening in the market right now and why. Investment Week provides readers with understanding of key asset classes and opportunities for new business¬

: find out what’s happening in the market right now and why. Investment Week provides readers with understanding of key asset classes and opportunities for new business¬ DISRUPTION : learn how technological developments and regulatory change will shape your decisions

: learn how technological developments and regulatory change will shape your decisions OPINION: incisive, useful and provocative insights from experts

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