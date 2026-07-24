Janus Henderson portfolio manager James Henderson to retire after 44-year career

Began as trainee in 1983

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Janus Henderson portfolio manager James Henderson is set to retire after a 44-year career in financial services.

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