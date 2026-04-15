Standard Life snaps up Aegon UK for £2bn

Standard Life's Andy Briggs (pictured) said: 'Together, we will not only be stronger, we will be better.'

The deal will be funded through a combination of debt, cash and the issue of new shares in Standard Life, which will form around 15.3% of the group's enlarged share capital.

As part of the deal, Aegon will become a strategic shareholder and asset management partner of Standard Life and will be entitled to appoint one non-executive director to its board.

Aegon said its asset management activities in the UK will remain part of Aegon's global asset manager – noting the manager would be an "important asset management partner" for the new combined business

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Standard Life said the combination of what it said were two "highly complementary businesses" accelerates its vision to be the UK's leading retirement savings and income business, while at the same time strengthening its cash, capital and earnings position.

It said the deal was expected to increase its operating cash generation and operating profit by approximately £160m per annum and to deliver £400m of additional excess cash over the five years following completion.

Standard Life said the transaction would establish it as the UK's second largest workplace pensions platform by assets and customers – adding some £74bn AUA to the firm's existing £71bn workplace offering – and move it to become the UK's second largest retail pensions and savings platform.

It said the deal would expand its workplace administration and distribution capabilities through increased reach across corporate advisers and adviser-led employer segments, areas it said were "structurally growing" parts of the UK defined contribution market.

The firm said it would also improve end-to-end workplace outcomes by linking savings, engagement and service more effectively with downstream retail consolidation and decumulation pathways.

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Aegon said the transaction marked the completion of its strategic review of Aegon UK and would further support its ambition to become a leading US life insurance and retirement group.

It said the cash received from the transaction were expected to be used for a combination of deleveraging and share buybacks.

Aegon chief executive Lard Friese commented: "The transaction represents an important step in our ambition to become a leading US life insurance and retirement group.

"The terms reflect our commitment to creating value for shareholders, and through our shareholding we will benefit from further value creation in the combined business. Standard Life is the right owner for Aegon UK and a good home for our employees: we share the same values and a strong commitment to customers, and together the businesses will create the UK's largest retirement savings and income provider."

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Standard Life group chief executive Andy Briggs said: "Our agreement to acquire Aegon UK significantly accelerates our vision to be the UK's leading retirement savings and income business. We will be in an even stronger position to meet the evolving needs of our 16 million customers with enhanced digital, advice and distribution capabilities across workplace and retail, strengthening our standing in one of the world's most attractive markets.

"Furthermore, the transaction accelerates our shift to capital-light whilst strengthening our cash, capital and earnings position to create increased value for shareholders."

He added that "with financial wellbeing at the heart of everything it does", Aegon UK's values and culture are aligned with Standard Life's.

"Together, we will not only be stronger, we will be better - helping our customers achieve better outcomes and greater financial security in later life. I look forward to welcoming everyone at Aegon UK to Standard Life in due course and working together to capture the huge potential in front of us," the CEO concluded.

The transaction is expected to close around the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.