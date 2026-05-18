Isio eyes addition of private assets to MPS

‘Growing’ demand among advisers

Sophia Panayi
clock • 1 min read

Having launched its model portfolio service (MPS) for advisers and wealth managers in April last year, Isio is looking at how it can incorporate private assets.

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Sophia Panayi
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Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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