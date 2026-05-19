HL axes CT European Select from Wealth Shortlist after Fred Jeanmaire steps down

Fred Jeanmaire set to depart

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Columbia Threadneedle’s European Select fund has been removed from Hargreaves Lansdown’s Wealth Shortlist following news that the strategy’s lead manager will step down later this month.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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