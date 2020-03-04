Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Ameriprise Financial asset manager

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a global asset manager with offices in 18 countries. The company is part of Ameriprise Financial, a US-based financial services provider. It was formed when Columbia Management merged with Threadneedle Asset Management to create Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015. Services include retail and institutional asset management products.

As of June 2018, it manages £346bn for institutional and retail clients worldwide.

Why the US could see a rebound from its 'manufacturing trough'
Why the US could see a rebound from its 'manufacturing trough'

Last year's contraction of manufacturing and industrial output was the third of the current economic cycle, influenced by dollar strength, the trade war, and the impact of strikes at General Motors and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

  • US
Industry Voice: UK - The land that time forgot
Industry Voice: UK - The land that time forgot

Since the 2016 EU referendum, the UK equity market has felt like the land that time forgot. Greater clarity over Brexit and UK politics should not only spur an immediate stock market rally but also encourage a longer-lasting reappraisal of UK-listed companies.

  • UK