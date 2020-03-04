Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Ameriprise Financial asset manager

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a global asset manager with offices in 18 countries. The company is part of Ameriprise Financial, a US-based financial services provider. It was formed when Columbia Management merged with Threadneedle Asset Management to create Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015. Services include retail and institutional asset management products.

As of June 2018, it manages £346bn for institutional and retail clients worldwide.