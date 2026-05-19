European fund-of-funds market up 12% but growth concentrated among largest providers

Morningstar FoF landscape report

clock • 2 min read

The European fund-of-funds (FoF) market attracted €30.8bn of net inflows in 2025 after two years of outflows, Morningstar has found.

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