Baillie Gifford launches UK's first 'fully native' tokenised fund

'A global blueprint'

clock • 2 min read

Baillie Gifford has launched the UK’s "first" tokenised mutual fund regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, in partnership with New York-based financial services group BNY.

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