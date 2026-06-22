A handful of companies may be dominating headlines, but opportunities extend far beyond the market's biggest names. Eckhard Weidner explains how Allianz Global Investors’ Best Styles strategy aims to capture both concentrated sources of return and the broader opportunities emerging across global equities.

Dr. Eckhard Weidner, AllianzGI 22 June 2026 • 4 min read 22 June 2026 • 4 min read