HL adds Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index fund to Wealth Shortlist

Small cap resurgence expected

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest DIY investment platform, has added the Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index fund to its Wealth Shortlist.

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More on Funds

