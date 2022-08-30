Wealth Shortlist

BlackRock Continental European Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

Funds

BlackRock Continental European Income added to Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

'Resilient and defensive nature'

clock 30 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Former Artemis head of communications Leckie convicted of assault

24 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Investors eye absolute return despite continued poor performance since Brexit

25 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Jackson Hole predictions: Higher interest rates for longer as the Fed maintains hawkish rhetoric

24 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Goldman Sachs forecasts UK recession to last until 2024

30 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Hipgnosis Songs Capital submits bid for Pink Floyd catalogue - reports

25 August 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot