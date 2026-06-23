HL cuts Troy Trojan Income fund from Wealth Shortlist

‘No longer preferred option for income’

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the £381m Troy Trojan Income fund from its Wealth Shortlist, saying it no longer has “the required level of conviction” in the fund to justify its tenure.

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