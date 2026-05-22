The Big Interview: Tritax Big Box's Colin Godfrey on scale, UK public markets and the Blackstone deal

Reflections on growing a FTSE 100 company

Linus Uhlig
clock • 5 min read

By its own admission, the last 12 months have marked a “transformational” year for Tritax Big Box (BBOX).

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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