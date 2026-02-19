Fed remains hawkish on rates with prospect of hikes not off the table

Inflation at 2.4%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Rate setters at the US Federal Reserve have not ruled out the need to raise interest rates as all members agreed that monetary policy “was not on a preset course”.

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

