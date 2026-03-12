M&G flows turn positive as profits remain steady

UK headwinds abate

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investment manager M&G returned to positive flows in 2025 as pre-tax profits remained almost unchanged.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Mercer UK promotes Phil Parkinson to CEO

UK gilt yields spike as Middle East conflict weighs on fiscal outlook

Trustpilot