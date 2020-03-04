FOMC
Thanksgiving: Will investors feast on further returns from US equities?
Six managers give their views
First Fed rate cut since 2008 fails to ignite markets
Is Fed losing its independence?
Why interest rates could stay low for the next 20 years
Global bond yields continue to crash through zero
Navigating risk through late-cycle squalls
Market correction becoming more inevitable
What does The Fed's change in tune mean for markets?
Change in tone since start of year
Still further to go: Long road back to monetary normality
Central bank concerns
Farewell dear Janet: End of an era at the Federal Reserve
Maximised employment
Fed maintains interest rates amid inflation concerns
Janet Yellen's last meeting as chair
Fed raises rates for third time in 2017
Moved up to 1.25-1.5%
Hawkish Fed minutes leads to renewed sell-off in Treasuries
Dollar jumps to 13-year high
Fed member cautions on September rate hike
Lael Brainard said case to tighten is 'less compelling'
Fed divided over next rate hike
Committee members believe more data is needed
Fed holds off on rate hike as inflation remains below target
Rates to stay between 0.25%-0.5%
Fed plots more gradual rate rises as global risk weighs
Now predicts two quarter point rises
'The end of an era': Industry reacts to Fed rate rise
Following first US rate hike since 2006
M&G's Leaviss: Fed rate hike would surprise the market
Yellen faces tough decision
Will US midterm elections offer a boost to equity markets?
Will US midterm elections offer a boost to equity markets?
EMs vs the dollar: History points to new sell-off for emerging markets
Emerging markets still sensitive to US policy and currency moves
The choice: Expensive assets or negative returns?
ASSET ALLOCATION
FOMC reveals US jobs data triggered 'cautious' taper
The Federal Reserve saw jobs growth in the US as the trigger to begin tapering QE, and has raised its economic growth forecast, the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting reveal.