AJ Bell
Online investment and stockbroker services
AJ Bell was formed in Manchester in 1995 by Andy Bell and Nicholas Littlefair and provides online investment platforms and stockbroker services.
It has grown to become one of the UK's largest online investment platforms. It is privately owned with the two major shareholders being Bell and Invesco Perpetual. As of 6 August 2018, it has more than £42bn in AUM.
Among AJ Bell's product offering are SIPPs, a stocks and shares ISA, the Lifetime ISA, a dealing account and its recently-launched Passive Global Growth fund. It also provides investment advice for clients.
Revealed: The coronavirus precautions put in place by the UK's asset managers
Business travel and quarantine guidelines
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
Could more tie-ups be on the cards?
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Chancellor eyeing shake-up of pensions tax relief in Budget - reports
AJ Bell says constant speculation 'damaging confidence' in the system
Investment trusts outperform sister funds over 75% of the time - AJ Bell
'Alarming' performance differential
Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment
Has refundable performance fee structure
AJ Bell CEO sells £23m worth of shares 'to provide additional liquidity'
AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell is selling 5,500,000 ordinary shares in AJ Bell at a price of 420 pence per share, and is set to make £23.1m.
FTSE 100 dividends set for slowest growth since 2010 - AJ Bell
Increase of 1.8% expected in 2020
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
Train to 'wait and see' on HL holding after 'regrettable' 2019
Under pressure from regulators
AJ Bell directors sell shares worth £25.7m a year after IPO
Share price nearly doubled
Fund selectors dismiss Barnett/Woodford comparisons
Industry rallies round Invesco manager following WEIF gating
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Contagion risk on cards for property funds following M&G suspension, experts warn
Gatings could become more common, experts warn
AJ Bell reports record profit in first annual report since IPO
Profit before tax up 33%
Kames Capital bond fund fee cut a 'sign of things to come'
UK and Dublin-domiciled funds lowered by up to 30bps
Q3 results round-up: Tatton AM assets hit 'important milestone'
Reviewing July-September's trading performances
Equity funds suffer worst-ever quarterly outflows
Retail savers pull almost £5bn from equities in Q3 2019
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?
Experts reveal their top picks
Costly Woodford Equity Income fund wind-up to 'drag on' for up to a year
Defunct fund's maintenance fees totalled over £184,000 a day
Unearthing the 'businesses of tomorrow' in UK mid caps
Disrupters, tech leaders and global-facing stocks
Liberum awards Quilter and HL 'buy' ratings and marks AJ Bell a 'sell'
In their inaugural piece of research on investment platforms, analysts at Liberum have identified Quilter and Hargreaves Lansdown as the best buy opportunities, while AJ Bell received a sell rating from the team.
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
Better off backing a lone manager or a team?