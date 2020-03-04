AJ Bell

Online investment and stockbroker services

AJ Bell was formed in Manchester in 1995 by Andy Bell and Nicholas Littlefair and provides online investment platforms and stockbroker services.

It has grown to become one of the UK's largest online investment platforms. It is privately owned with the two major shareholders being Bell and Invesco Perpetual. As of 6 August 2018, it has more than £42bn in AUM.

Among AJ Bell's product offering are SIPPs, a stocks and shares ISA, the Lifetime ISA, a dealing account and its recently-launched Passive Global Growth fund. It also provides investment advice for clients.