Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
John Redwood: Why a repeat of the 2019 share price 'surge' is unlikely
The US stockmarket has been hitting new highs. It is election year, so investors are often looking on the bright side.
Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus
As the coronavirus spread peaks, persistence and penetration are at this point uncertain.
Man GLG launches long/short US equity fund under Corcell and Robarts
The GLG US Absolute Alpha Stratey UCITS fund
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
UK, US and energy funds suffer
Merian North American Equity placed under review by interactive investor
Following acquisition news
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Cycle? What cycle? Reviewing the Fidelity Analyst Survey 2020
Results show 'mixed picture'
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Why the US could see a rebound from its 'manufacturing trough'
Last year's contraction of manufacturing and industrial output was the third of the current economic cycle, influenced by dollar strength, the trade war, and the impact of strikes at General Motors and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
Do US banks offer investors value once again?
Regardless of your home country, there are only a handful of words across the globe that can elicit a visceral response when spoken among polite company.
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Wellington launches 'best ideas' passive-blend US equity fund
Managed by Stephen Mortimer
Navigating the 'riskiest portion' of the US high yield market
Low probability of US 2020 recession
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Companies must make good on ESG promises, manager argues
Should investors avoid US healthcare stocks in an election year?
Identifying resilient themes
Tilney's Seager-Scott: I long for the day I can get rid of gold
Volatility concerns
Why unloved investments deserve more attention
'WYSIATI' behavioural phenomenon among investors
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Polar Capital acquires US-based value equity team
Will form new Phaeacian Partners