Economics
Charles Stanley's John Redwood: The truth behind lowly-valued Asian markets
Japan favourable to China
Tatton IM shakes up investment team
Two new hires to join firm
First Fed rate cut since 2008 fails to ignite markets
Is Fed losing its independence?
UK GDP growth falls to six-month low
Expanded 0.3% in the three months to November
Falling oil price causes CPI inflation to drop to 2.3% in November
Affecting petrol prices
EY Item Club: Expect three years of weak economic growth
Downgraded forecasts
UK continues to feel heatwave effect with GDP growth of 0.7%
Stronger than analyst expectations
Hermes' Nusseibeh: I'm worried because I'm the only one worrying
Could we experience a trade war at the same time as a recession?
Hammond: 'To succeed in the future, we must remain connected to the world'
Annual Mansion House speech
ETF Select 100 April update: UK equity and energy ETFs dominate top performers
FTSE 100 was up for the month
'Fuel on the fire for market sell-off': US equities decline on hot inflation figures
Possible three hikes in 2018
MFS chief economist on the 'winner-takes-all world'
Stockmarket is more concentrated
Fidelity's Stupnytska: There will be no 'beautiful normalisation' in 2018
Inflation should start falling back to target early 2018
Hermes IM hires senior economist from Prologue Capital
Reporting to head of investment Murray
Carney reveals more hawkish stance as he hints at November rate rise
'Easing its foot off the accelerator'
'Growth becoming harder to come by': UK GDP expands 0.3% in Q2
Up 0.1% from Q1
Fed hints at first unwinding of $4.5trn balance sheet
Could begin later this year
Fed raises rates by further 0.25%; signals one more hike this year
Plans to begin balance sheet normalisation
Study warns UK economy could shrink by 3.7% if protectionism gains momentum
Influence of rise in protectionism
UK economy going through 'soft patch' as Q1 GDP growth revised down to 0.2%
Revised from 0.3% to 0.2%
Trump unveils 'once in a generation' tax reform plans
Cutting tax brackets from seven to three
Fed increases rates by 25bps; hints at two more hikes in 2017
Third rate rise since December 2015
Ardevora's Lang: 2016 was the 'final rejection' of 40 years of economic wisdom
2017 also 'ripe for change'
Fidelity's McQuaker: Recession less likely in 2017 but investors are right to be worried by Trump
Taken over multi-asset Open range