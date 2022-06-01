BlackRock's co-head of investment trusts Simon White leaves firm

Fellow co-head Melissa Gallagher has since been appointed as sole head of investment trusts. A spokesperson from BlackRock confirmed the news but did not provide any further comment.

It is not yet known whether White will pursue further opportunities in the sector, but Investment Week has contacted him for comment.

White joined BlackRock in 2011, where he looked after the business development of BlackRock's closed-ended funds. Prior to this, he spent 16 years as head of investment trusts at RCM.

Gallagher became co-head of investment trusts at BlackRock in September 2018, having previously spent 11 years as head of investment trusts at Allianz Global Investors. Gallagher also spent nine years working at Gartmore, three of which were as its head of investment trusts.