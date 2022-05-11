BlackRock set to vote against more climate resolutions

BlackRock said that recent proposals by shareholders to prevent climate disaster are not “consistent with our clients’ long-term financial interests”

The world's largest asset manager, with about $10trn in assets, has built an image as presenting itself as a pioneer for managing climate risk in the industry. However, yesterday the company said in an investment stewardship update that recent proposals by shareholders to prevent climate disaster are not "consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests".

BlackRock argued that there had been a growth in more radical shareholder proposals to firms they have voting power in, such as pushes to mandate climate risk reporting or requiring "alignment of bank and energy company business models solely to a specific 1.5°C scenario".

Other "overly prescriptive or constraining proposals" included ceasing providing finance to fossil fuel companies or directing policy positions or political spending on climate change.

While the firm said that it still believes that managing climate risk is important and will still engage with companies on the issue, it said that "the nature of certain shareholder proposals coming to a vote in 2022 means we are likely to support proportionately fewer this proxy season than in 2021".

In 2021, BlackRock supported 47% of environmental and social shareholder proposals, adding that it saw those as "not unduly constraining on management in pursuing their strategies to create shareholder value".

When considering the factors in this decision, BlackRock argued the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed more of a demand for companies that invest in both fossil fuels and renewables, and it believes "the companies that do that effectively will produce attractive returns for our clients".

Furthermore, recent moves by the US regulator have broadened the scope of shareholder resolutions put forward, resulting in what the company called "a marked increase in environmental and social shareholder proposals of varying quality coming to a vote".

Last month, BlackRock voted to oppose the Bank of Montreal adopting a policy linking financing with the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario.

BlackRock has been contacted for comment.