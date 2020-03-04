BlackRock

World's largest investment management firm

BlackRock is a US global investment management corporation based in New York City. The company was founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, and has $6.3trn in assets under management (as of 30 June 2018).

BlackRock operates globally with 70 offices in 30 countries and clients in 100 countries. In 2000, it launched its risk management division BlackRock Solutions. Nine years later, it aquired Barclays Global Investors. It also owns the iShares range of ETFs.