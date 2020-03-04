Gartmore
IW's 25th anniversary: Hold the front page! Former editors' reflections
Ex-editors recall their most memorable moments
Ex-Janus Henderson distribution head Wagstaff to join Jupiter
Nick Ring to leave firm
Waverton's CEO Fleming: The importance of culture and ownership in asset management is fundamentally underestimated
Company now at next stage of development
Cornelian appoints ex-Barings distribution head Rod Aldridge
Previously at Barings and Gartmore
Former Gartmore investor approached to back OMGI management buyout - reports
Deal could be worth £550m
Former Barings distribution head joins Insight Investment
Left Barings last year
Barings' Aldridge exits after nine years
Head of global marketing Evans also departs
Octopus hires Citigroup director for smaller companies team
Joins group as fund manager
Aberdeen makes raft of hires to strengthen global distribution; Pursglove joins in consultancy role
John Campbell OBE also joining
Former Gartmore CEO takes over chairman role at Old Mutual Wealth
Hemphill stepping down from chairman role
Henderson's Wagstaff: 'Acquisitions are in our DNA and we will almost certainly buy something else in next five years'
Big Interview with global head of distribution
Henderson's Hillenbrand targets EM push after Gartmore blip
Henderson's Simon Hillenbrand has said the group is looking to emerging markets and global equity income as key areas of focus for its five-year growth strategy.
Rambourg launches first long-only fund for new boutique
Former Gartmore manager Guillaume Rambourg has launched his first long-only European equity fund for new venture Verrazzano Capital.
Bond manager Anderson set to exit JPM after fund review
Bond fund manager John Anderson is set to leave J.P. Morgan (JPM) after being told his future at the group remains uncertain.
Five M&A deals which reshaped UK asset management
Schroders today announced it is in talks with Cazenove Capital about a potential takeover of the group, as the FTSE 100 giant moves to fill a Richard Buxton-shaped hole in its UK equity desk.
Why we need closer scrutiny of funds' parent groups
FUND SELECTION
Henderson distribution co-head Kitts exits
Arno Kitts, co-head of global distribution at Henderson Global Investors, has left the firm by mutual consent.
Henderson to revamp Gartmore European trust
The board of John Bennett's Gartmore European trust has outlined proposals to revamp the portfolio, including slashing holdings by 50% and renaming the trust.
Henderson/Gartmore net retail outflows hit £946m in Q3
Henderson saw £692m of net outflows from its retail range and £254m from the acquired Gartmore funds in Q3 with market uncertainty hitting sales.
Wagstaff to become CEO at Skandia Investment Group
The former global head of distribution at Gartmore, Phil Wagstaff, is set to join Skandia Investment Group (SIG) as CEO.
Henderson to soft-close UK Absolute Return funds
Henderson is to soft-close Ben Wallace and Luke Newman's Henderson UK Absolute Return OEIC and Henderson Gartmore UK Absolute Return SICAV.
Ex-Gartmore head of retail Pursglove joins GSAM
Richard Pursglove has joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) as head of the UK third party distribution business in a bid to expand sales among discretionary managers and fund of funds.
Rambourg aims to raise $1bn for new hedge fund
Former Gartmore fund manager Guillaume Rambourg is set to launch his own hedge fund venture in Paris, without ex-colleague Roger Guy, according to reports.