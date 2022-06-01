M&G adds global credit fund to sustainable range

The M&G Sustainable Global Corporate Bond fund is designed to "maximise sustainability outcomes within the context of a global investment grade bond universe".

It will aim to drive positive environmental and social outcomes through a dedicated allocation to "ESG-themed bonds", including green, social and sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds.

The fund will be managed by Ben Lord, who also manages the firm's global corporate credit and inflation-linked portfolios, and will be supported by Mario Eisenegger, an ESG and sustainability specialist.

M&G Sustainable Global Corporate Bond will target an "ESG quality uplift" alongside an improved climate profile versus the investment universe.

It will be available for an ongoing charges figure of 0.45%.

Jim Leaviss, CIO public fixed income at M&G, said: "Investors can use their influence to drive change in corporate behaviour by engaging with companies and channelling capital to those seeking solutions to environmental and social challenges.

"The launch of this strategy is a natural evolution to our range given our long history and experience in public fixed income investing."

Lord added: "This strategy enables us to pursue a value-based and dynamic investment style seeking to generate financial performance for clients throughout the economic cycle, while making sure sustainability factors are kept at heart of the proposition.

"Identifying attractively priced ESG-themed bonds or companies that act as enablers or solution providers helping to address some of the biggest sustainability challenges we face on our planet is a key focus of the fund."