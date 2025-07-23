Barclays appoints Alex Ham as global chair of investment banking

Ham has been in the sector for 20 years and previously served as co-CEO at Deutsche Numis and its head of global private growth capital. Schroders promotes Simon Adler to head of value equities as Nick Kirrage departs Starting in the new role early next year, Ham will aim to utilise his connections to global technology hubs for Barclays, as the lender looks to be at the forefront of advising clients that drive disruption and innovation. US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan Taylor Wright, global co-head of investment banking at Barclays, said: "Alex will help us grow mindshar...