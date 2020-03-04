RCM
The solar stock rising 500% to power this top tech trust
A solar power stock that has soared over 500% year-to- date has boosted Allianz Global Investors' RCM Global Technology trust to top-decile performance.
Big Question: Should we fear a China slowdown?
As data from China shows growth is already slowing, managers assess the government's response and the implications for investors.
BlackRock's McLeod-Clarke takes over British Portfolio trust
The board of the £40m British Portfolio trust has stripped RCM of its role as manager of the trust, following a period of poor performance.
How the BRICs will prolong the emerging market rally
Allianz to scrap RCM brand across UK and offshore fund ranges
Allianz Global Investors is to rename its onshore and offshore fund ranges in a move which will see it scrap the RCM brand it acquired a decade ago.
Would you invest in Facebook now?
The upcoming flotation of the social networking site is gaining plenty of column inches but should you be backing its IPO? Here industry experts reveal whether it is really worth all the hype.