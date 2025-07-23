Schroders promotes Simon Adler to head of value equities as Nick Kirrage departs

Schroders has promoted Simon Adler to head of value equities, effective immediately, Investment Week can reveal.
Adler has been at the asset manager for 16 years and is a specialist in global and international value investing. He will succeed Nick Kirrage, who is leaving Schroders to pursue other opportunities. Schroder's Matt Bennison resigns less than two months after taking on Income Growth mandate Speaking to IW, head of UK Phil Middleton and equities CIO Alex Tedder explained the asset management giant is looking to expand the value team with new hires in the future, as Adler is committed to "furthering research efforts" within the team. They noted that value investing has had a diffi...
