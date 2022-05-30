Quilter appoints Berkeley Group's Glyn Barker as chair

Effective from 7 September

Glyn Barker of Quilter
Image:

Glyn Barker of Quilter

Quilter has appointed Berkeley Group’s Glyn Barker as its new chair, effective from 7 September 2022.

Barker, who held an executive career at PwC for 36 years before becoming the chair of property developer Berkeley Group in 2012, will also join Quilter's board as a non-executive director and as a member of its Board Renumeration Committee from 1 June.

In March this year, Quilter first announced that former chair Glyn Jones would not seek re-election at the firm's annual general meeting in May "in order to pursue other interests". Senior independent director Ruth Markland became interim chair of the business after the AGM and will remain in the role until Barker formerly takes over at the start of next month.

Direct Line CEO succeeds Quilter's Paul Feeney as FCA practitioner panel chair

Markland said: "After a very thorough and comprehensive search, I am delighted that Glyn Barker has agreed to become the chair of Quilter.

"Glyn is an experienced chair who has demonstrated both in his executive career and his non-executive career an ability to lead large businesses and has a good understanding of the wealth management industry.

"My board colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Glyn to continue Quilter's development and delivering our growth plans."

Barker, who has also held various director roles at Aviva, offshore drilling contractor Transocean and FX specialist Cornerstone FS, added: "I am deeply honoured to be appointed to chair the Quilter board.

"Quilter is a business which has completely transformed itself since its listing in 2018 and I am very much looking forward to playing a role in ensuring it fully delivers on its undoubted potential."

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney said he is "very pleased" the firm has "been able to attract a Chair of the calibre of Glyn Barker".

"Having repositioned the business as a focused UK wealth manager, my management team and I welcome the appointment of Glyn Barker who will help us to fully leverage the fantastic capabilities of our business for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

