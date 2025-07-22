M&G names Charles de Quinsonas EM debt head as Claudia Calich retires

Carlos Carranza to join as well

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Charles de Quinsonas has been appointed head of emerging markets debt as Claudia Calich retires following more than 30 years in the investment industry.

Having spent more than 11 years at M&G, de Quinsonas comes to the helm with a track record in managing a range of EM debt, from blended, sovereign and corporate bonds funds to high yield credit.  Prior to his tenure at M&G, he spent four years as a high yield credit analyst at Spread Research.  M&G's Matcham: Concentration risk, consolidation and 'reframing' the active debate M&G's new EM debt head said: "In the face of an increasingly volatile landscape dominated by geopolitics, emerging market debt offers a beacon of opportunity for investors seeking diversification and yield, pa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Shawbrook set for £2bn London IPO - reports

Herald pushes for resolution with Saba as activist's shareholding reaches 30%

More on People moves

Barclays appoints Alex Ham as global chair of investment banking
People moves

Barclays appoints Alex Ham as global chair of investment banking

Joins from Deutsche Bank

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 July 2025 • 1 min read
Schroders promotes Simon Adler to head of value equities as Nick Kirrage departs
People moves

Schroders promotes Simon Adler to head of value equities as Nick Kirrage departs

Focus on mid-cap opportunities

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 July 2025 • 2 min read
M&G names Charles de Quinsonas EM debt head as Claudia Calich retires
Business roles

M&G names Charles de Quinsonas EM debt head as Claudia Calich retires

Carlos Carranza to join as well

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot