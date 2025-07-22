M&G names Charles de Quinsonas EM debt head as Claudia Calich retires

Charles de Quinsonas has been appointed head of emerging markets debt as Claudia Calich retires following more than 30 years in the investment industry.
Having spent more than 11 years at M&G, de Quinsonas comes to the helm with a track record in managing a range of EM debt, from blended, sovereign and corporate bonds funds to high yield credit. Prior to his tenure at M&G, he spent four years as a high yield credit analyst at Spread Research. M&G's Matcham: Concentration risk, consolidation and 'reframing' the active debate M&G's new EM debt head said: "In the face of an increasingly volatile landscape dominated by geopolitics, emerging market debt offers a beacon of opportunity for investors seeking diversification and yield, pa...
