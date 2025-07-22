M&G names Charles de Quinsonas EM debt head as Claudia Calich retires

Having spent more than 11 years at M&G, de Quinsonas comes to the helm with a track record in managing a range of EM debt, from blended, sovereign and corporate bonds funds to high yield credit. Prior to his tenure at M&G, he spent four years as a high yield credit analyst at Spread Research. M&G's Matcham: Concentration risk, consolidation and 'reframing' the active debate M&G's new EM debt head said: "In the face of an increasingly volatile landscape dominated by geopolitics, emerging market debt offers a beacon of opportunity for investors seeking diversification and yield, pa...